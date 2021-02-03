Menu

Canada
February 3 2021 3:35pm
05:32

Kenney defends his government’s response to COVID-19 after criticism

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney defends his government response to the COVID-19 pandemic after criticism from former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean.

