Canada January 29 2021 7:03pm 01:40 ‘This is not a joke’: Alberta premier on flagrant disregard of COVID-19 measures Alberta Premier Jason Kenney responded to questions surrounding elected officials supporting businesses opening amid COVID-19 restrictions “irresponsible.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7609083/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7609083/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?