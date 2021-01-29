Canada January 29 2021 7:01pm 01:46 Coronavirus: Alberta to begin easing COVID-19 health measures Feb. 8 Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces Step 1 of the province’s staged easing of COVID-19 health measures starting Feb. 8, 2021. Alberta to lift some COVID-19 restrictions and reopen gyms, in-person dining Feb. 8 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7609069/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7609069/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?