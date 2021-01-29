Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
The Morning Show
January 29 2021 10:45am
07:45

Olympic ice skater Scott Moir on his favourite Canadian things

Olympic gold medalist Scott Moir slides by The Morning Show to talk about his ‘My Home is Canada’ campaign, ice skating and coaching through the pandemic.

Advertisement

Video Home