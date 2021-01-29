Menu

Canada
January 29 2021 10:31am
04:00

Disgraced former GG Payette’s payout raises eyebrows

Employment and labour relations lawyer Howard Levitt shares insight on Governor General Julie Payette receiving annuity and allowance despite her resignation in disgrace.

