Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
January 28 2021 4:12pm
00:59

Ottawa nurse reacts after testing positive for coronavirus, post-vaccine

Santosh Baral says he was speechless when he found out he was COVID-19 positive more than a week after receiving his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Advertisement

Video Home