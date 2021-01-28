Menu

a horse tale rescue
January 28 2021 1:37pm
02:02

Retired Montreal calèche horses help front-line workers find peace

A program at the Horse Tale Rescue is giving exhausted front-line workers a space to destress and escape their daily troubles. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

