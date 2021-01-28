a horse tale rescue January 28 2021 1:37pm 02:02 Retired Montreal calèche horses help front-line workers find peace A program at the Horse Tale Rescue is giving exhausted front-line workers a space to destress and escape their daily troubles. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports. Retired calèche horses find new job carrying weight of stressed front-line workers <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7605566/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7605566/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?