Coronavirus
January 27 2021 9:26pm
01:39

Can Manitoba keep COVID-19 variants away?

Manitoba has tightened travel restrictions over concerns of COVID-19 variants now circulating in Canada and abroad. Global’s Joe Scarpelli explains what we know.

