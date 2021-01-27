Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 27 2021 9:19pm
01:52

Coronavirus: Pressure for B.C. to crackdown on non-essential travel in the province

Keith Baldrey has more on B.C. officials concerns around ski hills, non-essential travel and virus transmission in the province

