Global News at 10 Saskatoon
January 27 2021 7:11pm
01:57

Saskatoon Blades address multiple needs with McLeod acquisition

The Saskatoon Blades acquired defenceman Wyatt McLeod from the Edmonton Oil Kings, filling an open overage roster spot and adding leadership to their young blue line.

