Global News at 10 Saskatoon January 27 2021 7:11pm 01:57 Saskatoon Blades address multiple needs with McLeod acquisition The Saskatoon Blades acquired defenceman Wyatt McLeod from the Edmonton Oil Kings, filling an open overage roster spot and adding leadership to their young blue line. Saskatoon Blades address multiple needs with McLeod acquisition <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7604054/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7604054/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?