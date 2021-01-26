Menu

Gender Equality And COVID-19
January 26 2021 11:05am
Push for “feminist approach” to pandemic

Institute for International Women’s Rights Manitoba continues its campaign pushing for a feminist response to COVID-19. We talked with Leah Wilson this morning to find out what that means.

