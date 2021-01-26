Menu

The Morning Show
January 26 2021 10:49am
04:51

Why this 11-year-old B.C. girl is folding more than 4,000 Origami cranes

Meet today’s Hometown Heroes, Myla Bui and her mom Kairry Nguyen. This B.C. family is making a difference, one crane at a time.

