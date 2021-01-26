The Morning Show January 26 2021 10:49am 04:51 Why this 11-year-old B.C. girl is folding more than 4,000 Origami cranes Meet today’s Hometown Heroes, Myla Bui and her mom Kairry Nguyen. This B.C. family is making a difference, one crane at a time. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7600001/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7600001/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?