Oliver Fire Department adds new truck to fleet

It was in April of last year when the Oliver Fire Department was given a mandate by the town to find a used truck to replace a dated unit in the fleet. But with a budget of only 100-thousand dollars and very little available locally, OFD Truck committee members knew they had to get creative. The result – a 2016, sourced out Freightliner 108 SD with a modified body, retrofitted 2000 gallon water tank. Oliver Fire Chief Bob Graham calls it not just the newest truck to the fleet, but a machine that provides the department with another weapon to fight wild land and brush fires.