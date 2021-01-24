Coronavirus: Demonstrators call for end to Quebec’s curfew as advocates ask Superior Court to exempt homeless
Around a dozen activists mounted a protest Sunday morning in front of the Montreal office of Quebec Premier François Legault against the province’s nightly curfew, put in place earlier in January to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. As Benson Cook reports, some said they were inspired to join the demonstration after Legault’s controversial remarks in rejection to exempting the city’s homeless from the curfew.