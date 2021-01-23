Menu

Sports
January 23 2021 8:01pm
02:03

John Shannon breaks down Laine blockbuster

Global’s Marek Tkach sat down with 680 CJOB’s hockey authority John Shannon Saturday morning, as the two delve into the deal that sent Patrik Laine to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

