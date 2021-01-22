Global News Morning BC January 22 2021 10:59am 03:01 Small businesses in Canada struggle to stay afloat The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is sounding the alarm about the number of small businesses that may be forced to close permanently because of the COVID-19 pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7593366/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7593366/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?