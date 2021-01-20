Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 20 2021 9:06pm
Edmonton region cleans up after strong winds

Snow squalls brought strong winds to the Edmonton region Tuesday night, taking apart roofs, knocking down trees and blowing over semi-trucks. Sarah Komadina has more.

