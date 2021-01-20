Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Politics
January 20 2021 9:48am
03:12

Inauguration Day: What to expect

University of North Dakota Political Science Professor Bo Wood looks ahead at how this Inauguration Day will look much different compared to other years and what challenges are ahead for Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Video Home