Global News at 11 BC
January 20 2021 1:03am
02:01

East Van’s Rio Theatre set to reopen as a “sports bar”

After being shutdown for almost 2 months, Rio Theatre pivots its business plan to reopen as a sports bar. Sarah MacDonald reports.

