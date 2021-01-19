Menu

BIPOC Communities And COVID-19
January 19 2021 11:40am
04:23

Racism and inequality during a pandemic

We spoke with Black Physicians of Canada president Dr. Modupe Tunde-Byass about the impact of COVID-19 on marginalized communities.

