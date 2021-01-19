Menu

The Morning Show
January 19 2021 10:47am
06:00

‘Kim’s Convenience’s’ Appa and Umma talk Season 5

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Jean Yoon join The Morning Show to talk about filming the latest season of ‘Kim’s Convenience’ during the pandemic.

