The Morning Show January 19 2021 10:47am 06:00 ‘Kim’s Convenience’s’ Appa and Umma talk Season 5 Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Jean Yoon join The Morning Show to talk about filming the latest season of ‘Kim’s Convenience’ during the pandemic. ‘A safe place to retreat to’: ‘Kim’s Convenience’ stars on Season 5 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7585480/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7585480/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?