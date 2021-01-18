Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 18 2021 6:21pm
02:46

Demolition of Toronto foundry site begins

The demolition of the historic Dominion Wheel and Foundries Company property in downtown Toronto has begun despite an outcry from community members for it to be halted. Erica Vella reports.

