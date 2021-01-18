Menu

The Morning Show
January 18 2021 10:52am
08:48

Are Canada’s lockdowns working? Doctor answers your coronavirus questions

Epidemiologist Dr. Isaac Bogoch checks in with The Morning Show to bring us up to speed on the latest COVID-19 headlines.

