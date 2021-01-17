Menu

News
January 17 2021 1:49pm
06:22

Global BC Political Panel: January 17

This week B.C.’s premier announced he was seeking legal advice to look into the possibility of an inter-provincial travel ban. Our political panel discusses the fallout from the announcement.

