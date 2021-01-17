News January 17 2021 1:49pm 06:22 Global BC Political Panel: January 17 This week B.C.’s premier announced he was seeking legal advice to look into the possibility of an inter-provincial travel ban. Our political panel discusses the fallout from the announcement. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7581972/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7581972/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?