Global News Morning BC January 17 2021 1:50pm 07:24 Popping in with Dana Gee: January 17 Dana Gee has the latest entertainment news including how much the cast of the ‘Sex and the City’ revival are set to be paid. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7581971/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7581971/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?