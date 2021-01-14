Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 14 2021 9:57pm
02:07

New data shows very little coronavirus transmission in B.C. schools

Vancouver Coastal Health has released a new batch of data that shows little coronavirus transmission is happening within schools. Richard Zussman reports

