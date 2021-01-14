Health January 14 2021 4:58pm 00:52 Vancouver Coastal Health says COVID-19 transmission in schools is low Dr. Alex Choi, the health authority’s medical health officer, gives an update on the rate of transmission in schools during the first half of the 2020/2021 year. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7577210/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7577210/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?