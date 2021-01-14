Menu

Canada
January 14 2021 4:59pm
01:57

Pet grooming industry call for stricter regulations

People in the pet grooming industry are calling for stricter regulations in New Brunswick. As Callum Smith reports, some groomers say more education would benefit both the pets and their owners.

