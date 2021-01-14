Canada January 14 2021 4:59pm 01:57 Pet grooming industry call for stricter regulations People in the pet grooming industry are calling for stricter regulations in New Brunswick. As Callum Smith reports, some groomers say more education would benefit both the pets and their owners. Pet groomers, New Brunswick SPCA call for strict industry regulations to keep animals safe <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7577199/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7577199/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?