Global News Hour at 6 BC January 13 2021 9:57pm 00:51 B.C. health officials roll out updated COVID-19 vaccine timeline Global’s Keith Baldrey has the latest timeline for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, updated by the government on Wednesday. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7575373/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7575373/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?