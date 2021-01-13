Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
January 13 2021 6:25pm
01:01

Alberta records additional 23 deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health announces the province recorded an additional 23 deaths associated to COVID-19 while also identifying 875 new cases on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Video Home