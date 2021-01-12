Menu

NHL
January 12 2021 9:55pm
12:04

RAW: Cole Perfetti Interview – Jan. 12

Winnipeg Jets first round draft pick Cole Perfetti talks about joining the club after playing at the World Juniors in Edmonton.

