Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 12 2021 8:45pm
01:44

Surrey woman forced to move out of condo because of dog

A Surrey woman says she has to sell her condo and move because she’s run afoul of the strata bylaws, but says she’s being singled out by the strata council. Grace Ke reports.

