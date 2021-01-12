Global News Hour at 6 BC January 12 2021 8:45pm 02:01 B.C. man jailed for stealing hundreds of thousands from ICBC A former ICBC claims specialist has been sentenced to two years in jail for stealing more than $420,000 from the insurance corporation. Rumina Daya reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7572670/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7572670/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?