Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 12 2021 8:45pm
02:01

B.C. man jailed for stealing hundreds of thousands from ICBC

A former ICBC claims specialist has been sentenced to two years in jail for stealing more than $420,000 from the insurance corporation. Rumina Daya reports.

