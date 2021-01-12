Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 12 2021 8:10pm
01:36

City of Edmonton to lay off 60 people due to budget cuts

As part of budget cutbacks to achieve a zero per cent tax increase in 2021, the City of Edmonton is giving layoff notices to 60 employees. Sarah Ryan has the details from city hall.

