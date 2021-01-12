Global News Morning Saskatoon January 12 2021 9:40am 03:59 Staying organized at home in the new year Craft and DIY expert Denise Wild joins Global News Morning with some tips to help you stay organized at home in 2021. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7570498/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7570498/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?