Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 11 2021 9:49pm
00:54

Vancouver-based COVID-19 nasal spray to be tested in UK

A Vancouver-based company is making an anti-COVID-19 nasal spray that will soon be tested in a clinical trial in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Video Home