Coronavirus: Manitoba health restrictions extended for 2 weeks, exemption made for professional hockey

Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced that the province’s public health restrictions meant to curb COVID-19 cases will be extended until January 22nd, but an exemption to the orders will allow the Winnipeg Jets to play their upcoming NHL games at home at Bell MTS Place. Roussin added that the exemption for the professional hockey team was due to the low-risk of the activity and the stringent health measures the NHL has taken.