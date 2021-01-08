Menu

Global News Morning BC
January 8 2021 10:56am
03:24

Canadian activists respond to storming of U.S. Capitol building

Black Lives Matter Toronto Activist Syrus Marcus Ware weighs in on the Capitol Hill Riot, and its impact on this side of the border.

