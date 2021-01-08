Menu

Health
January 8 2021 10:36am
04:46

The COVID-19 pandemic’s heavy toll on frontline nurses

Registered nurse Pam Parks talks about a day in the life of a frontline nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic at Lakeridge Health Hospital in Oshawa, Ont.

