Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 7 2021 2:25pm
01:36

Small business gives plastic new purpose inside Edmonton garage

An Edmonton man sees the potential in used plastic. As Morgan Black explains, Corey Saban is hoping to transform discarded materials into something useful once more.

