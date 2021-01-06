Menu

Burton Cummings
January 6 2021 8:26pm
02:40

No time like now for the Guess Who to get into the Rock Hall

A group of dedicated fans are hoping to see iconic Winnipeg band The Guess Who enshrined in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Marney Blunt reports.

