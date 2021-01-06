Menu

Christmas Tree Collection
January 6 2021 1:29pm
02:04

Montreal Christmas tree collection under way

With the holidays over, the city of Montreal has begun its annual Christmas tree collection effort. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

