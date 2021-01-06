Researchers to study long-term care policies for family support visits during COVID-19
We chat with Dr. Janice Keefe from the Nova Scotia Centre on Aging, to learn more about a new initiative to study the implementation of policies that support and hinder families as partners in care during COVID-19 pandemic. The study involves partnerships with six publicly funded long-term care homes in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island which are implementing support visits in line with their provincial public health directives.