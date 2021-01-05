Menu

Health
January 5 2021 10:14am
05:09

Toronto sees stubbornly high cases despite restrictions

Infection control epidemiologist Dr. Colin Furness shares insight on whether the new restrictions will make a difference in bringing Toronto’s record high COVID-19 case numbers.

