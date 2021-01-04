Menu

2021 Structure
January 4 2021 12:06pm
04:28

Stepping into 2021 with structure

Beyond New Year’s resolutions, Sandra Scott from Thrive Counselling in Winnipeg has some tips for bringing structure and self-compassion into 2021.

