Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Economy
January 4 2021 10:38am
02:59

Market and Business Report Jan. 4 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Robert Tetrault recaps 2020, updates us on the first day of trading in 2021, and chats with us about Zoom and other tech stocks.

Advertisement

Video Home