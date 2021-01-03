Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
COVID-19
January 3 2021 7:02pm
02:05

Everyday Joe: Ringing in 2021 with optimism

2020 was a tough one for most, but we rang in the new year with optimism. As Montreal comedian Joey Elias reminds us, put the past in the past and start off 2021 with a fresh outlook.

Advertisement

Video Home