bc coronavirus January 2 2021 6:35pm 03:38 Petition calls for B.C. to extend students’ winter break amid COVID-19 Kathy Marliss, who operates a Facebook group for parents concerned about COVID-19 in schools, comments on a new petition to delay the re-start of classes after the winter break. 20K sign petition calling on B.C. to delay return to school by 2 weeks <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7552115/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7552115/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?