Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 1 2021 8:01pm
01:50

Man charged with hate crime at Edmonton Catholic church

Police have charged a 25-year-old man with a hate crime after he went on a profanity-filled rant and exposed himself at Santa Maria Goretti church in north Edmonton. Sarah Ryan reports.

Advertisement

Video Home