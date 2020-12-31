Menu

December 31 2020 11:29am
UBC researchers launch odour detecting app

A pair of UBC researchers is studying something usual ‘odours’ in Vancouver and they want your help. Amanda Giang tells us about the ‘SmellVan’ app.

